Klinewski scores career-high 30, Lafayette snaps 3-game skid

Matt Klinewski scored a career-high 30 points and grabbed nine rebounds, and Lafayette beat St. Francis (Brooklyn) 74-72 on Monday night to snap a three-game losing streak.
Klinewski, whose previous high was 26, became the first Leopard to score 30 or more points since Nick Lindner's 30 against Colgate on Feb., 25, 2015.
Paulius Zalys and Eric Stafford made back-to-back 3-pointers — both set up on drive-and-kicks from Lindner — to take a 70-64 lead with 2:37 left. St. Francis pulled to 72-69 with 1:02 left after Yunus Hopkinson made two free throws following a technical foul.
But Auston Evans had an offensive rebound and finish with 20.7 seconds left for a two-possession lead.
Kyle Stout added 12 points and Evans had 10 — both career highs — for Lafayette (3-4).
Glenn Sanabria had 21 points and seven assists, and Hopkinson made six 3-pointers and scored 20 points for St. Francis (1-7).
