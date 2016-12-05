Boykins, Jean each score 20 as Louisiana Tech rolls

Jacobi Boykins scored 20 points, six rebounds and five assists and Louisiana Tech cruised to a 98-65 win over Alcorn State in the last night of the California Bears Classic on Monday.
Derric Jean and Erik McCree also finished with 20 points each. It was a career-high, on 8-of-10 shooting including 4 of 6 from 3-point range, for Jean. The Bulldogs (5-3) improved to 5-0 at home this season and have won 12 straight at home overall.
Reginal Johnson had 25 points for Alcorn State (2-6), which has lost all six road games thus far.
Louisiana Tech opened on an 11-0 run and led 47-22 at the break. A pair of Jy'lan Washington free throws pushed the lead past 30 with 11:23 left and the Braves never cut the lead back below 25.
