Pastrnak's pretty goal gives Bruins 4-3 OT win over Florida

David Pastrnak scored his second goal of the game 2:23 into overtime and the Boston Bruins continued their recent success against the Florida Panthers with a 4-3 victory on Monday night.
Pastrnak got his team-leading 15th goal by cutting in from the left wing, shifting around goaltender Roberto Luongo and tucking in the game-winner.
David Backes and Tim Schaller also scored for the Bruins, who are 15-2-1 in their last 18 games against the Panthers. Tuukka Rask stopped 27 shots to raise his record to 14-4-1 this season and 17-3-1 in his career against Florida.
Jaromir Jagr had a goal for the Panthers, the 754th of his career, and Luongo finished with 32 saves.
Florida's Jason Demers slipped a shot under Rask, tying it with 1:29 to play, after the Bruins had moved ahead when Backes tipped in Ryan Spooner's shot for the go-ahead goal with 6:52 remaining.
Aleksander Barkov also scored for the Panthers.
Comments