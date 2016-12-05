Sports

December 5, 2016 10:01 PM

Portland edges UT-Rio Grande Valley 90-89 in double OT

PORTLAND, Ore.

Alec Wintering scored 24 points and Gabe Taylor tipped in the winning bucket to lift Portland past Texas-Rio Grande Valley for a 90-89 double-overtime win Monday night.

Taylor, who finished with 16 points and seven rebounds, got the winning tip in with two seconds left in the second overtime period after Wintering missed a layup. Texas-Rio Grande Valley (2-8) had edged back into the lead with 22 seconds left on Nick Dixon's layup, forcing a Portland timeout to set up the winning drive.

D'Marques Tyson sank seven 3-pointers for 21 points and Jazz Johnson added 19 points for Portland (5-3).

The Pilots trailed by as much as 10 in the second half but forced overtime with a 13-3 run to tie it at 73-all. Portland also forced the second OT with a bucket from Johnson that tied it at 82.

The Vaqueros (2-8) got 28 points from Antonio Green. Dixon finished with 22 and Gage Loy had 14.

