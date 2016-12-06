Hall leads Devils over Canucks with goal, assist and hit

Taylor Hall scored a goal, set up a go-ahead tally by Kyle Palmieri and delivered a crushing check that knocked Vancouver defenseman Philip Larsen out of the game to lift the New Jersey Devils over the Canucks 3-2 on Tuesday night.
Defenseman Ben Lovejoy also scored and Cory Schneider made 22 saves as New Jersey remained the NHL's only team not to lose at home in regulation.
This is the first time the Devils have gone 10 home games without losing in regulation — they began 8-0-1 in 1987-88. This was also their first win in regulation in the last 11 games.
Daniel Sedin scored a second-period power-play goal with the Canucks on a two-man advantage, and he set up his brother, Henrik, early in the third period when Vancouver closed the deficit to a goal.
The hard-hitting game featured a couple notable checks.
Late in the first period, Canucks center Michael Chaput shoved Travis Zajac in the corner. The Devils center seemed to lose his balance and hit the end boards face first, creating a big cut that left a pool of blood on the ice.
No penalty was called. Devils defenseman John Moore went after Chaput and Vancouver ended up with a two-man advantage when New Jersey coach John Hynes complained to referee Dan O'Rourke. Sedin tied it at 1 during the power play.
Hall then caused a stir when he caught Larsen with his head down behind the net and hit him with a shoulder check under the chin at 5:35. The Danish defenseman fell immediately on his back and did not move.
Larsen was taken off on a stretcher. The Canucks said he was alert, coherent and had full movement while leaving the ice. He was taken to a hospital for observation.
A little less than two minutes later, with the Devils on a power play, Hall sent a cross-ice pass to Palmieri, who beat Jacob Markstrom for a 2-1 lead at 7:08.
Lovejoy stretched the lead to 3-1 about four minutes later with his first goal as a Devil. Zajac, who returned to the ice with a full face shield, had the primary assist.
NOTES: Lovejoy's goal ended a 30-game drought dating to last season when he was with the Penguins. ... After missing eight games with a knee injury, Hall has two goals and three assists in three games back. ... Daniel Sedin has goals in two straight after going six games without one. ... Schneider is 3-1-2 against his former team. ... Markstrom is 1-5 against New Jersey.
UP NEXT
Canucks: Their trip continues in Florida with games against the Lightning on Thursday night and Panthers on Saturday night.
Devils: At Montreal on Thursday night.
