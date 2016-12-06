Adams scores 31 points; St. Bonaventure beats Hofstra 81-75

Jaylen Adams scored 31 points and St. Bonaventure beat Hofstra 81-75 on Tuesday night for its fifth straight win.
Adams was 8 of 19 from the field and made four 3-pointers and 11 of 12 free throws. Matt Mobley added 23 points and 12 rebounds.
Rokas Gustys scored 20 points to lead Hofstra (6-4), which had its four-game win streak snapped. Eli Pemberton had 15 points. Deron Powers chipped in 10 points and six assists.
Mobley made a 3-pointer to give the Bonnies (6-2) the lead for good, 73-72 with about four minutes left. Mobley added a pair of free throws to cap the scoring with 1:40 left. Hofstra missed its last eight shots.
St. Bonaventure made 21 of 28 free throws for 75 percent. Hofstra finished 13-of-21 from the line for 62 percent.
