Merced College Blue Devils defeat Gavilan 85-61

Merced College sophomore Deonta Woodard (21) attempts a layup during a game against Gavilan College at Don Reid Court on the campus of Merced College in Merced, Calif., on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016. The Blue Devils beat the Rams 85-61.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Merced College sophomore Anthony Nolen (15) takes the court during player introductions against Gavilan College at Don Reid Court on the campus of Merced College in Merced, Calif., on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016. The Blue Devils beat the Rams 85-61.
Merced College sophomore Anthony Nolen (15) attempts a layup during a game against Gavilan College at Don Reid Court on the campus of Merced College in Merced, Calif., on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016. The Blue Devils beat the Rams 85-61.
Merced College freshman Joshua Willingham (31) dunks the ball during a game against Gavilan College at Don Reid Court on the campus of Merced College in Merced, Calif., on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016. The Blue Devils beat the Rams 85-61.
Merced College sophomore Byron Brummel (1) drives toward the basket during a game against Gavilan College at Don Reid Court on the campus of Merced College in Merced, Calif., on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016. The Blue Devils beat the Rams 85-61.
Merced College head coach Bill Russell speaks to his team during a timeout in a game against Gavilan College at Don Reid Court on the campus of Merced College in Merced, Calif., on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016. The Blue Devils beat the Rams 85-61.
Merced College sophomore DeShaun Allison (11) attempts a jump shot during a game against Gavilan College at Don Reid Court on the campus of Merced College in Merced, Calif., on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016. The Blue Devils beat the Rams 85-61.
Merced College freshman Ricky Heidelbach (22) drives toward the basket during a game against Gavilan College at Don Reid Court on the campus of Merced College in Merced, Calif., on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016. The Blue Devils beat the Rams 85-61.
Merced College's Darius Mack (32) looks on from the bench during a game against Gavilan College at Don Reid Court on the campus of Merced College in Merced, Calif., on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016. The Blue Devils beat the Rams 85-61.
Merced College sophomore DeShaun Allison (11) drives to the basket during a game against Gavilan College at Don Reid Court on the campus of Merced College in Merced, Calif., on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016. The Blue Devils beat the Rams 85-61.
Merced College freshman Orlando Dickens (5) is fouled while attempting a layup during a game against Gavilan College at Don Reid Court on the campus of Merced College in Merced, Calif., on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016. The Blue Devils beat the Rams 85-61.
Merced College head coach Bill Russell looks on during a game against Gavilan College at Don Reid Court on the campus of Merced College in Merced, Calif., on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016. The Blue Devils beat the Rams 85-61.
