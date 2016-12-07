Surdich on Bowling: 300 game gets locals rolling at Black Oak Seniors

Looks like it was a great day for Valley seniors, as left-hander Harold Walker of Modesto rolled a 300 in the first game to get everything started in the Black Oak Seniors no-tap event Friday at Black Oak Lanes in Tuolumne.
Sharon Gomes took first in the second game. In the overall total series for men and women, Bob Gomes finished third, Sharon Gomes was fifth, LaDonna Stone placed sixth, and Walker, with his 300 game, came in eighth.
Up next for our seniors is McHenry Bowl’s 9-pin no-tap this Friday at 1 p.m. in Modesto. They have a potluck at noon with sign-ups at 1:30 p.m. Entry fee is $15.
Holiday doubles at Bellevue – A total of 25 teams of mixed men and women were on the lanes for the Merced/Atwater Women’s 500 Club’s annual Holiday Doubles on Sunday afternoon. There was a festive color of red with colorful shirts with Santa on them and other Christmas themes.
During the afternoon, I saw one 300 game rolled. Results were not received before this column went to press.
Shooting stars – Cathy Ragsdale rolled a career-high game of 160 in the Monday Merchants. ... The Commercial Classic had Eric Hickman with a 716 series and Don Andrino with a 193 game. ... Justin Decker had a 248, Todd Gilles a 233 and Gene Broussard a 228. The Bellevue Seniors had Bill Dills with a 580 and Ernie Pinheiro with a 192.
Remember when – The Merced/Atwater Bowling News of January 1978 had the following league scores: Century Doubles had Tim Catching with a 686 series, John McMurray 220, Frank Gasper 235, Karen Hausman 221, Ken Shone 234 and Jim Boyenga 246. The Four Flushers had Jack Daniel with a 235, Ken Van Mevern 237, Betty Brown 221, Dick Fisher 225, Jerry McMillian 219 and Terri Way 213. Tuesday Morning Glories had Maxine Kosler with a 579 series and Shirley Carpentier a 235.
Don Surdich: 209-777-1111, desurdich@aol.com
SCORING LEADERS: Tommy Cardoza 258, Bo Petty 183, Dan Erreca 255, Tia Pretzer 202, Johnny Newkirk 187, Rae Coonce 197, Caren Thompson 194, Joe Troncoso 257, Phil Oldenhage 174, Dennis Borges 187, Ron White 179, Verna Fellows 182, Jenny Avellar 187, Victoria Whitford 174, Anna Gonzales 168, Dennis Gray 235, Joey Fernandez 238, Jay Cairncross 255, Larry Valenti Sr. 224, John Pereira Jr. 231.
SERIES LEADERS: Jan Moore 476, Rae Coonce 540, Ed Huddleston 554, Caren Thompson 569, Bill Hickman 650, Gene Frazier 659, Neill Barcellos 671, Tommy Cardoza 684, Corey Phillips 737.
