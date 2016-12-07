Texas Tech defeats UTSA 87-50 for 5th straight win

Niem Stevenson and Keenan Evans had 16 points apiece in Texas Tech's 87-50 drubbing of the University of Texas-San Antonio Wednesday.
Stevenson's total is a career high and teammate Matthew Temple scored a career-high 13 points.
Justin Gray and Anthony Livingston finished with 10 points apiece for Texas Tech. Devon Thomas added seven points, six rebounds and six assists.
Texas San Antonio (2-7) was led by 10 points from Jeff Beverly and eight points from Byron Frohnen and Giovanni De Nicolao.
The Red Raiders, which never trailed, won the points off turnover margin 23-8. Texas Tech outrebounded the Roadrunners 36-27. Chris Beard, in his first season as Texas Tech's coach, has his team on a five-game winning streak.
The Red Raiders' only loss came to Auburn on Nov. 22, 67-65.
After UTSA was held scoreless for the final three minutes of the first period, Texas Tech led 42-21 at halftime.
Entering the game, Texas Tech was No. 4 in the nation in shooting percentage with 52.3 percent. Against the Roadrunners, it finished shooting 52 percent from the floor.
BIG PICTURE
Texas-San Antonio: The Roadrunners, which last won a game on Nov. 25 against Texas State, are in their first season under coach Steve Henson. Henson is one of 10 Division I men's basketball coaches that have both played and coached in the NBA.
Texas Tech: The Red Raiders have thrived even without standout forwards Norense Odiase and Aaron Ross, who are out with lower leg injuries. Forward Zach Smith, who averages 11.3 points per game, was a late scratch after sustaining an injury during warmups.
UP NEXT
Texas-San Antonio hosts Southeastern Oklahoma State Saturday.
Texas Tech faces Nicholls State at home on Dec. 14.
