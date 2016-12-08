Falcons sign CB Alford to 4-year contract extension

The Atlanta Falcons have signed cornerback Robert Alford to a four-year contract extension.
Alford has played in 53 games over four seasons with the Falcons, including 41 starts. He has nine interceptions, returning two for touchdowns and teaming with Desmond Trufant to give Atlanta one of the league's better cornerback combos.
Alford's importance to the Falcons became more apparent this season when Trufant went down with a year-ending pectoral injury. Alford has allowed only 12 receptions, though he has been plagued by penalty issues.
