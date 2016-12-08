Von Miller, Broncos face off against Marcus Mariota, Titans

DENVER (8-4) at TENNESSEE (6-6)
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS
OPENING LINE — Broncos by 1
RECORD VS. SPREAD — Denver 8-4, Tennessee 4-8
SERIES RECORD — Titans lead 22-17-1
LAST MEETING — Broncos beat Titans 51-28, Dec. 8, 2013
LAST WEEK — Broncos beat Jaguars 20-10; Titans had bye, beat Bears 27-21 on Nov. 27
AP PRO32 RANKING — Broncos No. 6, Titans No. 18
BRONCOS OFFENSE — OVERALL (27), RUSH (23) PASS (24).
BRONCOS DEFENSE — OVERALL (5), RUSH (28), PASS (1).
TITANS OFFENSE — OVERALL (7), RUSH (3), PASS (18).
TITANS DEFENSE — OVERALL (20), RUSH (7), PASS (26).
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Broncos have won four of five in series since Titans relocated to Tennessee. ... Broncos have scored league-best 103 points off turnovers. ... Broncos lead NFL with 36 sacks and 95 quarterback hits. ... LB Von Miller leads NFL with 13 ½ sacks. ... Broncos QB Trevor Siemian threw for 368 yards and three TDs with 125.6 rating in last start. Siemian has 10 TDs and three interceptions in five road starts this season. ... Denver rookie QB Paxton Lynch won first career game last week with Siemian injured (foot). ... Broncos WR Emmanuel Sanders will play his 100th career game. ... LB Devontae Booker fourth among rookies with 510 yards rushing. ... Broncos CB Bradley Roby one of two in NFL with two TDs off interceptions this season. ... Denver LB DeMarcus Ware with 137 ½ sacks needs one sack to pass Richard Dent and John Randle for eighth on NFL's all-time list. ... Titans averaging league-best 30.8 points per game since Oct. 6. ... Titans QB Marcus Mariota tied for fourth in NFL with 25 TDs passing and fifth with 101.9 passer rating. Mariota has 21 TDs passing and three interceptions with 117.7 passer rating in past eight games. ... Tennessee RB DeMarco Murray has 631 yards from scrimmage and five TDs rushing in past five home games. ... Titans rookie RB Derrick Henry ran for TD in last game. ... Titans TE Delanie Walker has three TD catches in past four games. Walker is tied for lead among tight ends with six TD catches. ... WR Rishard Matthews has seven TD catches in past eight games, tying him for second in AFC for touchdown receptions. ... Tennessee LB Derrick Morgan has had sack in four straight home games. ... Fantasy Tip: Mariota was AFC offensive player for November after throwing for 1,124 yards and 11 TDs with only two interceptions and 115 passer rating.
