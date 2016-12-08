Duchene gets 10th goal, Avalanche beat Bruins 4-2

Matt Duchene scored his 10th goal and John Mitchell got his first, lifting the Colorado Avalanche over the Boston Bruins 4-2 on Thursday night.
The Avalanche won for the 10th time in 11 visits to Boston, where they haven't lost since 1998.
Duchene's goal 5:30 into the game was the first of three unassisted tallies for Colorado, which shut down Boston in the third period after David Pastrnak scored twice in the second to pull the Bruins within 3-2.
Former Bruin Carl Soderberg added a goal for Colorado in the third and Nathan MacKinnon also scored for the Avs.
Boston, coming off an overtime loss the night before at Washington, ended a streak of six straight games with a point. The Bruins are 4-1-2 in their last seven.
Anton Khudobin had 18 saves for Boston, which fell behind 3-0 for the second straight night. The Bruins rallied Wednesday with three unanswered goals to force overtime before the Capitals won it 4-3.
Pastrnak's goals 1:20 apart in the second period briefly revived Boston, but the Bruins didn't score again despite outshooting Colorado 31-22 for the game.
Calvin Pickard made 29 saves for the Avs.
Colorado led 2-0 after the first, then Mitchell made it 3-0 after forcing a turnover at the Colorado blue line and taking it the other way for a wrist shot that beat Khudobin on the stick side.
It was only the 11th shot of the game for the Avalanche, who took an early lead on Duchene's goal and went up 2-0 when MacKinnon scored at 12:57.
Pastrnak got Boston on the board with a breakaway goal just after getting out of the penalty box, then struck again on a slap shot from above the circles, the 18th goal of the season for Boston's 20-year old rising star.
NOTES: Avs RW Jarome Iginla played in his 1,499th career game, tying Mike Modano for 16th on the NHL career list. ... Colorado LW Gabriel Landeskog's return from a lower-body injury was delayed by an illness. Ladeskog missed his 10th straight game. ... Pastrnak extended his points streak to five straight games, scoring five goals and getting two assists during the span. ... Boston fell to 1-4 this season in the second of back-to-back games.
UP NEXT
Avalanche: Travel to Montreal for a game Saturday night.
Bruins: Host the Maple Leafs on Saturday night.
Comments