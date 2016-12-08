NBA Capsules

DeMar DeRozan had 27 points, Kyle Lowry added 25 and the Raptors handed the Minnesota Timberwolves their 13th straight loss in Toronto, 124-110 on Thursday night.
Lowry was 5 of 7 from 3-point range and had 11 assists, and Jonas Valanciunas had 20 points and 10 rebounds for his team-leading sixth double-double of the season.
Zach Lavine scored 29 points for the Timberwolves, and Toronto-area native Andrew Wiggins had 25. Center Karl-Anthony Towns added 17 points and 11 rebounds. The Timberwolves last won at the Air Canada Centre on Jan. 21, 2004.
WIZARDS 92, NUGGETS 85
WASHINGTON (AP) — Bradley Beal scored 26 points and Washington overcame a sluggish start in front of a sparse, silent crowd and with a malfunctioning scoreboard.
John Wall scored only 15 points one game after a career-best 52, but nine came in the fourth quarter for Washington. The Wizards trailed by as many as 14 in the first half.
Nikola Jokic had 17 points for Denver.
Comments