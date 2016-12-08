Buhach Colony defeats Livingston 74-71

Livingston junior Harkaran Raggi (25) attempts to pass the ball during a game against Buhach Colony at Buhach Colony High School in Atwater, Calif., on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016. The Thunder beat the Wolves 74-71.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Buhach Colony senior Andrew Morris (10) attempts a close jump shot during a game against Livingston at Buhach Colony High School in Atwater, Calif., on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016. The Thunder beat the Wolves 74-71.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Buhach Colony junior Chris Portillo (20) fights for a rebound during a game against Livingston at Buhach Colony High School in Atwater, Calif., on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016. The Thunder beat the Wolves 74-71.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Livingston senior P.T. Tumber (13) attempts a jump shot during a game against Buhach Colony at Buhach Colony High School in Atwater, Calif., on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016. The Thunder beat the Wolves 74-71.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Livingston head coach Ricardo Aguilar speaks to his team between quarters during a game against Buhach Colony at Buhach Colony High School in Atwater, Calif., on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016. The Thunder beat the Wolves 74-71.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Buhach Colony junior Chris Portillo (20) reaches for the ball while falling to the floor during a game against Livingston at Buhach Colony High School in Atwater, Calif., on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016. The Thunder beat the Wolves 74-71.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Livingston junior Kevin Alvarez (3) attempts a layup during a game against Buhach Colony at Buhach Colony High School in Atwater, Calif., on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016. The Thunder beat the Wolves 74-71.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Buhach Colony senior Andrew Bertuccio (11) boxes out Livingston junior Maddux Ballenger (20) during a game at Buhach Colony High School in Atwater, Calif., on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016. The Thunder beat the Wolves 74-71.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Buhach Colony head coach Shane Gentry speaks to his team between quarters during a game against Livingston at Buhach Colony High School in Atwater, Calif., on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016. The Thunder beat the Wolves 74-71.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Buhach Colony junior Irik Dobbins (22) dribbles up the court during a game against Livingston at Buhach Colony High School in Atwater, Calif., on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016. The Thunder beat the Wolves 74-71.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Livingston head coach Ricardo Aguilar yells to his team during a game against Buhach Colony at Buhach Colony High School in Atwater, Calif., on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016. The Thunder beat the Wolves 74-71.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Buhach Colony junior Chris Portillo (20) watches a free throw during a game against Livingston at Buhach Colony High School in Atwater, Calif., on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016. The Thunder beat the Wolves 74-71.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Livingston senior Nestor Santa-cruz (10) defends Buhach Colony junior Irik Dobbins (22) during a game at Buhach Colony High School in Atwater, Calif., on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016. The Thunder beat the Wolves 74-71.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com