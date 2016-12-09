Anderson scores 17, Brown rolls past Emerson College 90-58

Brandon Anderson scored a career-high 17 points and Brown rolled to a 90-58 win over Division-III Emerson on Friday night.
Travis Fuller added 13 points and six rebounds for the Bears (6-5), who won their fifth straight home game, the most to open a season since 1974-75. Obi Okolie had 11 points and Corey Daugherty had 10 points and a career-high four steals.
Brown opened the game with a 14-3 run and was never challenged. A 3-pointer by JR Hobbie made it 40-25 at the half. Anderson had back-to-back 3-pointers, including a 4-point play, to make it 64-38 with 12:53 to play.
The Bears shot 56 percent (30 for 54), making 11 of 19 behind the arc. The Lions were held to 34 percent and had 24 turnovers Brown turned into 31 points.
Geoffrey Gray had 20 points and seven rebounds for Emerson (3-6), which has lost four straight, and Michael Sheng had 11 with seven rebounds.
Comments