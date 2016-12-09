NBA Capsules

LeBron James scored 27 points to move into ninth place on the NBA scoring list, and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Miami Heat 114-84 on Friday night.
James passed Elvin Hayes on a driving layup with 6:58 remaining and has 27,315 career points. The four-time MVP was removed about a minute later and received a loud ovation from the Cleveland crowd.
Kevin Love, a game-time decision because of back spasms, scored a team-high 28 points and had 15 rebounds for the Cavaliers. He missed the morning shootaround but was in the lineup after warming up on the court about an hour before tip-off.
Kyrie Irving added 23 points for the Cavs. They have won three straight after losing three in a row.
Derrick Williams scored 17 points to lead the short-handed Heat. They have lost four straight.
RAPTORS 101, CELTICS 94
BOSTON (AP) — Kyle Lowry scored 21 of his season-high 34 points in the second half for Toronto.
Toronto erased an eight-point halftime deficit and led by as many as 11 in the fourth quarter. Boston pulled within four in the final minute, but Al Horford fouled Lowry on a 3-point attempt with 30 seconds to play. Lowry made all three free throws to help close out the victory.
DeMar DeRozan added 24 points, and Norman Powell had 20.
Horford and Avery Bradley each had 19 points to lead Boston. Celtics point guard Isaiah Thomas sat out his second straight game with a strained right groin.
HORNETS 109, MAGIC 88
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Nic Batum and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist each had 16 points, and Charlotte routed Orlando for its third straight victory.
Kemba Walker had 15 points in limited action, and Ramon Sessions and Jeremy Lamb each scored 12 off the bench. Batum missed out on a chance at a triple-double because Charlotte's starters didn't play in the fourth quarter with the game out of hand. He had nine rebounds and seven assists.
Evan Fournier had 14 points for Orlando.
