Eric Bledsoe scores 30, Suns hold off Lakers 119-115

Eric Bledsoe had 30 points and nine assists, Leandro Barbosa added 21 points and the Phoenix Suns snapped their three-game losing streak with a 119-115 victory over the slumping Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night.
Devin Booker had 15 points before fouling out for the Suns, who hit a season-high 13 3-pointers and withstood a late rally by the short-handed Lakers.
Lou Williams hit six 3-pointers and scored 35 points in another monster game for the Lakers, who have lost five straight after a promising start to their first season since Kobe Bryant retired.
Los Angeles has faltered during a busy portion of its December schedule while playing without four injured regulars: D'Angelo Russell, Nick Young, Tarik Black and Jose Calderon.
Alex Len had 14 points and 13 rebounds, but the Suns blew most of an 18-point lead in the second half. Phoenix hung on for just its seventh victory of the season after losing five of its previous six.
Lakers rookie Brandon Ingram hit a 3-pointer with 17 seconds left to trim Phoenix's lead to 115-113, but Bledsoe and Brandon Knight each hit two free throws in the closing moments.
Bledsoe and Booker propelled Phoenix to an 18-point lead in the third quarter, but the Lakers trimmed it to five early in the fourth largely because of Williams, who has scored 137 points in 126 minutes over the Lakers' last four games.
Williams had his third 30-point performance in those four games, filling the gaps in an up-tempo offense with his steady outside shot and creativity off the bench.
Booker dropped a career-high 39 points on the Lakers at Staples Center last month. He fouled out of the rematch on an offensive screen with 3:49 to play, receiving a technical foul as well on his way to the bench.
TIP-INS
Suns: Bledsoe had made 29 straight free throws before missing one with 5:29 to play. ... T.J. Warren hasn't played since Nov. 18 due to a minor head injury, but is expected to return to practice Saturday.
Lakers: They played their 13th game in 22 days as part of a rugged stretch of 19 games in 31 days. They haven't had back-to-back days off since mid-November, and won't have consecutive days off again until next weekend. ... Russell missed his 11th straight game with a sore left knee, but has returned to non-contact practice. Russell is eager to get back in uniform and seems likely to be cleared soon.
UP NEXT
Suns: Host the Pelicans on Sunday.
Lakers: Host the Knicks on Sunday.
