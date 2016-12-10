Lipscomb beats Morehead State behind Mathews, Williams

Garrison Mathews scored a career-high 36 points and made 8 of 10 3-pointers and Lipscomb made a season-high 15 of 26 from long distance to beat Morehead State 98-84 on Saturday for the Eagles' sixth straight loss.
Trailing by three at halftime and by 13 early in the second half, Morehead State closed to 66-62 after Xavier Moon's layup with 8:36 left. Josh Williams and Mathews each hit 3s and Lipscomb led 78-65, then pulled away 86-71 after a 6-0 run and held on.
Williams scored 27 points for his 24th 20-plus point game for the Bisons (4-8). Nathan Moran made 10 assists, Rob Marberry had five, and Lipscomb shot 54.2 percent from the floor.
Marberry's tip-in and Mathews' sixth 3-pointer of the first half put Lipscomb up 43-40 at halftime after five lead changes and three ties.
Moon and Miguel Dicent scored 18 apiece for the Eagles (2-6) and DeJuan Marrero added 14 and grabbed 10 rebounds.
