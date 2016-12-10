Ex-Baylor quarterback Jarrett Stidham chooses Auburn

Former Baylor quarterback Jarrett Stidham says he'll transfer to Auburn.
The nation's top junior college prospect, according to the 247Sports composite rankings, announced on Twitter Saturday that it's "time to start my next chapter at Auburn University." Stidham this fall attended McLennan Community College, which doesn't have a football program.
Stidham is expected to enroll in January and compete with returning starter Sean White for the starting job. No. 17 Auburn is set to face No. 7 Oklahoma in the Sugar Bowl.
Stidham started 10 games as a Baylor freshman in 2015, passing for 1,265 yards and 12 touchdowns with just two interceptions. He left the program after coach Art Briles was fired and has three years of eligibility remaining. Stidham was expected to be Seth Russell's backup this season .
