Holder, Evans lead Sun Devils to 74-63 win against Aztecs

Tra Holder scored 17 points and Shannon Evans II had 16, including a 3-pointer that started a 13-3 run at the start of the second half, to lead Arizona State to a 74-63 victory against San Diego State on Saturday.
Obinna Oleka had 15 points and 12 rebounds, and Torian Graham scored 15 for the Sun Devils (6-4), who didn't get their first lead until three minutes into the second half.
Trey Kell scored 20 points for the Aztecs (4-4), who twice led by 10 points in the first half before losing their third straight game.
Trailing 32-25 at halftime, the Sun Devils opened the second half with 3-pointers by Evans, Holder and Kodi Justice that pulled ASU into a 34-34 tie. The Sun Devils continued the run with a layup by Holder and a putback by Jethro Tshisumpa for a 38-35 lead.
SDSU tied it on Max Hoetzel's 3-pointer before Evans answered with another shot from behind the arc.
The Sun Devils stayed hot from behind the 3-point line, with Evans and Torian Graham hitting long shots for a 53-41 lead.
San Diego State twice led by 10 points in the first half, the second time at 32-22 after Hoetzel hit a 3-pointer with just more than a minute left before halftime. Evans hit a 3-pointer for ASU on the next possession.
BIG PICTURE
Arizona State: This was the Sun Devils' final road trip of non-conference play. They have three home games before opening Pac-12 action at Stanford on Dec. 30.
San Diego State: The Aztecs were coming off consecutive road losses to Loyola of Chicago and Grand Canyon, which will certainly hurt their NCAA Tournament chances unless they win the Mountain West Conference tournament championship and with it an automatic bid.
UP NEXT
Arizona State hosts New Mexico next Saturday night.
San Diego State hosts Alabama State on Monday night.
Comments