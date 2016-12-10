Pacioretty has 4 goals while Canadiens crush Avs 10-1

Max Pacioretty had four goals, Brian Flynn scored twice during a six-goal first period and the Montreal Canadiens routed the Colorado Avalanche 10-1 on Saturday night.
Flynn, Pacioretty and Artturi Lehkonen each scored against Calvin Pickard in the opening 7:12, and then Pacioretty, Paul Byron and Flynn each had a goal among the first four shots on Semyon Varlamov.
Pacioretty completed his hat trick in the second period and added another in the third to give the captain seven goals in his last four games.
Alexander Radulov and Jeff Petry also scored for Montreal, which has shown no drop-off without injured scoring leader and first-line center Alex Galchenyuk. Montreal outshot the Avs 36-16.
Montreal's six-goal first period was its first since Dec. 17, 1992 against the Quebec Nordiques in an 8-3 win.
Blake Comeau got one late in the first period for Colorado, which was coming off a win Thursday night in Boston that ended a six-game skid. The Avs end a four-game trip Sunday night in Toronto.
Avalanche wing Jarome Iginla played his 1,500th NHL game. While the 39-year-old didn't figure into the scoring, he took two minor penalties for throwing punches at Alexei Emelin after the Canadiens defenseman clipped Joe Colborne with a low check with less than four minutes to play.
Flynn began the barrage by scoring on Daniel Carr's rebound at 2:56, and Pacioretty fired a wrist shot past Pickard at 5:13. Lehkonen roofed a backhand from the edge of the crease at 7:12.
Varlamov, who allowed six goals on 16 shots, was greeted by Pacioretty's second of the night on a deflection of Andrei Markov's point shot at 8:13. Just 28 seconds later, Byron scored on a breakaway, and Flynn's pass intended for Carr went in off Colborne's stick at 13:37.
Comeau got one by Carey Price when he deflected Nikita Zadorov's shot in with 17 seconds left in the first period.
Radulov scored on a one-timer 11:35 into the second period and Pacioretty put one in from the left circle at 18:33. Montreal was on a power play when Petry's weak shot from the point eluded Varlamov's glove with 0.10 seconds left in the period.
Pickard was back in goal to start the third and was beaten at 7:28 when Pacioretty jammed in Torrey Mitchell's rebound.
NOTES: Pacioretty added an assist for five points. ... Tomas Plekanec had four assists. After getting seven points in the Canadiens' first 25 games, he has six in the last three. ... Montreal had six goals in the first 13:47. The team record is six goals in 10:35, set on March 10, 1951 against Chicago. ... Colorado forward Rene Bourque, who celebrated his 35th birthday, was out for the opening faceoff along with Iginla. ... The Canadiens recalled C Michael McCarron and D Mark Barberio from St. John's of the AHL on Friday night, but neither dressed.
