Gough wins World Cup luge race in Canada

Canada's Alex Gough won the women's World Cup luge race at the Whistler Sliding Center on Saturday night, as a very strange week on the circuit began winding down.
Gough won the single-heat competition in 38.796 seconds. Germans took second and third, with Natalie Geisenberger finishing in 38.848 and Tatjana Huefner in 38.850.
Racers ordinarily get two runs at a World Cup, but this competition was truncated because sleds for most racers didn't arrive until Friday night because of shipping delays. Nations Cup races were canceled, meaning some athletes were stuck in Whistler all week and never got a chance to train or compete.
Emily Sweeney was the top U.S. finisher, placing fourth. Also for the U.S., Erin Hamlin was sixth and Summer Britcher was seventh.
