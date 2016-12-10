Sports

December 10, 2016 7:30 PM

Peters scores 27 as Valparaiso tops Missouri State 84-81

The Associated Press
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.

Alec Peters was fouled while attempting a 3-pointer and made all three free throws with five seconds to play, boosting Valparaiso to an 84-81 victory over Missouri State on Saturday night.

Peters finished with 27 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for his fourth double-double this season. He's scored 20 points or better in all ten games for Valpo (8-2). Tevonn Walker scored 21 points for the Crusaders, and Shane Hammink added 15 and Lexus Williams had 12.

With the game knotted at 81-81, Peters rebounded a Missouri State missed free throw with 14 seconds left when Alize Johnson missed the second shot. Johnson finished with 21 points and 11 rebounds for the Bears (5-3), his fourth double-double in eight games. Ronnie Rousseau III also scored a career-high 21 for Missouri State, which lost for the first time at home this season.

Dequon Miller and Jarred Dixon each scored 13 for Missouri State.

