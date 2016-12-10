Louisiana Monroe beats Jacksonville St. 88-83 in OT

Nick Coppola scored 23 points as Louisiana Monroe beat Jacksonville St. 88-83 in overtime on Saturday night.
The Warhawks (3-5) led throughout the overtime period and Coppola took it to 84-78 on a pair of free throws with 49 seconds to play. Jacksonville State cut the lead to three, 84-81, with 39 seconds remaining but Sam McDaniel and Marcus Washington combined for four at the line in the final seconds keep the Warhawks on top.
Travis Munnings scored 19 points, McDaniel added 17 points with 12 rebounds and Washington had 13 points.
Coppola and Marvin Jean-Pierre sank back-to-back 3-pointers to extend the Warhawks four-point lead at the break to 68-58 with 4:36 left in regulation. The Gamecocks (5-5) battled back to tie it 72-72 on a Malcolm Drumwright layup with 54 seconds to go and it held, sending the game into overtime.
Norbertas Giga and Tyrik Edwards had 18 points apiece for the Gamecocks.
Comments