Sydney scores late penalty to remain undefeated in A-League

Bobo's late penalty helped 10-man Sydney FC avoid its first defeat of the season and maintain a six-point lead atop the A-League after drawing with second-place Melbourne City 1-1.
Bobo, whose full Brazilian name is Deyvison Rogerio da Silva, equalized with nine minutes remaining, after Fernando Brandan gave City a 31st-minute lead.
Sydney, which has seven wins and three draws in its first 10 matches, played a man down after Josh Brillante was sent off in the 70th for his second yellow card after a late challenge on Neil Kilkenny.
Australia veteran Tim Cahill came on for City shortly after Bobo's equalizer, but couldn't get the breakthrough for the visitors.
Sydney coach Graham Arnold said there was no doubt his side deserved the draw.
"We had 16 shots to five, they didn't have a shot on goal in the second half, and we played with 10 men for 20 minutes and still dominated the game," Arnold said.
Elsewhere in the 10th round:
BRISBANE 4, ADELAIDE UNITED 0
A big win for the Roar after four consecutive draws. Danish midfielder Thomas Kristensen scored goals two minutes apart in the first half. German midfielder Thomas Broich then scored the third Brisbane goal in the 55th minute and forward Jamie Maclaren completed the scoring on a penalty with five minutes remaining.
WELLINGTON 3, CENTRAL COAST 0
Kosta Barbarouses opened the scoring for the home side in the second minute and Vince Lia and Roy Krishna added second-half goals in the New Zealand side's first match since coach Ernie Merrick resigned after poor results — two wins in eight starts.
Assistants Chris Greenacre and Des Buckingham are the interim head coaches while Wellington looks for Merrick's replacement.
The result continues a mediocre record in Wellington for the Mariners: Central Coast has one win, three draws, and two losses in its last six matches in the New Zealand capital.
WESTERN SYDNEY 0, MELBOURNE VICTORY 3
Striker Besart Berisha went to the top of the A-League scoring charts, netting a hat trick to move to eight goals on the season. The result takes the Victory to within a point of second-place Melbourne City with a game in hand, while the Wanderers are in sixth.
PERTH 1, NEWCASTLE 2
Newcastle attacker Andrew Hoole canceled out Nebojsa Marinkovic's opener before an embarrassing own goal from Glory midfielder Milan Smiljanic in first-half stoppage time gave Newcastle the surprise away win.
The Jets had just one win this season, and were winless against Perth in their past 14 matches. But the match was dominated by the fast-paced Jets, ending Perth's 10-game unbeaten streak at home.
Comments