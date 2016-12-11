Sports

December 11, 2016 1:40 AM

Romero leads Club America to semifinal of Club World Cup

The Associated Press
SUITA, Japan

Silvio Romero scored two second-half goals on Sunday as Mexico's Club America beat South Korean side Jeonbuk Motors 2-1 in the Club World Cup.

Romero converted a corner kick by Michael Arroyo in the 74th minute to send his team to a semifinal clash with tournament favorities Real Madrid on Thursday.

Kim Bo-kyung gave Jeonbuk a 1-0 lead in the 23rd minute but Romero equalized in the 58th.

Club America lost to China's Guangzhou Evergrande in the first round of last year's tournament.

Club America were crowned CONCACAF champions for the second year in a row in April, after beating compatriots Tigres 2-0 away and 2-1 at home in the two-legged final.

The Club World Cup features international football's six continental champions plus a team from the host nation.

