Shiffrin leads opening World Cup slalom run in Sestriere

Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin led the opening run of a World Cup slalom race Sunday despite a big error about 10 gates in.
Aiming to win the 11th consecutive slalom she has entered, Shiffrin held a slim 0.12-second lead over Veronika Velez Zuzulova of Slovakia and was 0.30 in front of Frida Hansdotter of Sweden.
On the upper section of the hard and icy Giovanni Agnelli course, Shiffrin lost control briefly and the American had to spread her skis apart to regain her balance.
"I made some mistakes on top," Shiffrin said. "I just have to be a little bit more on it."
Shiffrin holds an eight-point lead in the overall standings ahead of defending overall champion Lara Gut, who was nearly two seconds behind in the opening run in 19th.
Shiffrin also led the first run of Saturday's giant slalom but finished sixth.
Shiffrin missed two months last season after tearing a ligament in her right knee during a wipeout while training in Sweden. She has won five straight slaloms since her return.
The women's World Cup circuit had not stopped in Sestriere, which hosted Alpine skiing races during the 2006 Turin Olympics, since 2008.
