The Latest: Chargers RB Gordon carted off with hip injury

The Latest on Week 14 of the NFL season (all times Eastern):
1:35 p.m.
Chargers running back Melvin Gordon has been carted off the field with a hip injury and is questionable to return to the game Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.
Gordon tried to recover a Phillip Rivers fumble in the first quarter, but Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis landed on Gordon while going for the ball and Gordon's left leg bent awkwardly.
Rookie Kenneth Farrow will replace Gordon at running back.
---
1:25 p.m.
Titans coach Mike Mularkey has a reason to call the NFL office Monday after having to throw the challenge flag not once, but twice on what he thought was a scoring play with 8:44 left in the first quarter.
Officials ruled Titans tight end Delanie Walker had stepped out of bounds at the Broncos 5, though Walker appeared to stay in as he ran down the left sideline before diving into the end zone for what he thought was a touchdown.
The crew headed by John Parry spotted the ball at the Denver 5. Mularkey tossed his challenge flag way out onto the field, and Parry announced the play was not reviewable. Mularkey talked to an official on the sideline, then threw his challenge flag a second time. Parry once again noted the play was not reviewable.
Tennessee scored three plays later when DeMarco Murray ran in from 1 yard out for a 7-0 lead in the first quarter.
— Teresa M. Walker reporting from Nashville, Tennessee.
---
1:20 p.m.
Indianapolis Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri extended his own NFL record of consecutive 100-point seasons to 19 on Sunday when he made a 34-yard field goal to give the Colts a 3-0 lead over Houston midway through the first quarter.
Vinatieri now has 102 points this season.
Since joining the Colts in 2006, Vinatieri has a franchise record nine 100-point seasons. And if the Colts beat the Texans, Vinatieri would join George Blanda and Gary Anderson as the only players to win 200 regular-season games in their careers.
---
1:10 p.m.
Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer is back on the sideline after missing a game because of a detached retina.
Zimmer was wearing a patch and protective glasses Sunday in Jacksonville.
Zimmer got clearance earlier this week to fly to Jacksonville, but said Friday he wasn't sure whether he would coach from the sideline or the box.
— Mark Long reporting from Jacksonville, Florida.
---
1:05 p.m.
When Houston's Shane Lechler punted the ball 45 yards on the Texans' opening series, he passed former Colts and Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning on the NFL's career games played list. Lechler has now played in 267 career games.
He also extended the NFL's longest active streak of consecutive career games played to 235.
---
12:20 p.m.
Theo Riddick is inactive for the Detroit Lions against the Chicago Bears.
The dual-threat running back, who has six touchdowns receiving and one rushing, is out with a wrist injury. Riddick will be replaced in the starting lineup Sunday by rookie Dwayne Washington, second-year pro Zach Zenner or Joique Bell, who signed with the Lions on Tuesday to set up quite a weekend. Bell got his master's degree in sports administration at Wayne State University on Saturday. He was cut by the Lions in February. The Bears signed Bell earlier this year, playing him Oct. 2 in a win over Detroit, and released him to make him available to reunite with the Lions.
Detroit linebacker DeAndre Levy is active for the first time since Week 1, making his return from a knee injury, and receiver Marvin Jones is back in the lineup after missing last week's game with a quadriceps injury.
Chicago's banged-up team is without receivers Eddie Royal (toe) and Marquess Wilson (groin) due to injuries, but receiver Josh Bellamy was cleared to play with a shoulder injury.
— Larry Lage reporting from Detroit.
---
12:10 p.m.
The Tennessee Titans will be without defensive lineman Jurrell Casey against the defending Super Bowl champion Denver Broncos because of a sprained foot. They also will be without wide receiver Kendall Wright, a surprising healthy scratch.
A team spokesman said coaches decided to deactivate Wright because he was late and missed team meetings on Saturday. Wright has not been on the injury report for weeks. He ranks fifth on the Titans with 25 catches for 376 yards and three touchdowns.
Casey, a Pro Bowl lineman last season, is missing just the second game of his six-year career. He also missed the 2013 season finale with a foot injury. This time, he sprained a foot Nov. 27 in a 27-20 win at Chicago.
— Teresa M. Walker reporting from Nashville, Tennessee.
---
12:05 p.m.
Eagles starting right guard Brandon Brooks is sidelined by an illness for the second time in three games and will miss his team's game Sunday against the Redskins.
Brooks also missed a Monday night game against Green Bay on Nov. 28. He was hospitalized that night.
Rookie Isaac Seumalo will make his second career start in Brooks' place. The Eagles are also missing starting right tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai for the third straight game. Vaitai has filled in for Lane Johnson, who has two games remaining on his 10-game suspension for violating the league's substance abuse policy.
— Rob Maaddi reporting from Philadelphia.
---
12 p.m.
The Cowboys could win the NFC East if they can get past the only team that's beaten them all season. They could clinch home-field advantage throughout the playoffs, too, if Detroit and Seattle both lose.
The prime time game between Dallas and the New York Giants is the capper on a packed Sunday slate that includes a showdown between Houston and Indianapolis in their battle for the AFC South. Colts quarterback Andrew Luck returns after missing a game with a concussion.
Week 14 could also be the last for millions of players in the fantasy football playoffs. Fantasy playoffs typically include three head to head matchups played in Weeks 14 through 16.
The early afternoon games Sunday also include Pittsburgh at Buffalo, Washington at Philadelphia, Minnesota at Jacksonville, San Diego at Carolina, Chicago at Detroit, Cincinnati at Cleveland, Arizona at Miami and Denver at Tennessee.
The late afternoon games include the New York Jets at San Francisco, Seattle at Green Bay, New Orleans at Tampa Bay and Atlanta at Los Angeles.
Baltimore visits the Patriots on Monday night.
