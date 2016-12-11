Top-ranked UConn uses big runs to down K-State, 75-58

Katie Lou Samuelson hit six 3-pointers and poured in 26 points, Napheesa Collier added 22 and top-ranked Connecticut used a big run in each half to knock off Kansas State 75-58 on Sunday.
Kia Nurse added 13 points for the Huskies (9-0), who ran their winning streak to 84 straight games, six shy of their 90-game stretch from 2008-10. It was also their 27th consecutive road win.
Breanna Lewis had 18 points to lead the Wildcats (9-1), who were off to their best start since 2008.
Kansas State actually led 4-2 in the opening minutes before UConn ripped off a 17-0 charge that forced Wildcats coach Jeff Mittie to burn two timeouts. Samuelson did most of the damage, knocking down three of her 3-pointers, as the Wildcats missed seven consecutive field-goal attempts.
The Wildcats finally got things under control, and even made a charge of their own to get within 45-31 at the break. But when they closed to 51-40 on a 3-pointer by Kaylee Page with about seven minutes left in the third quarter, the Huskies answered with 10 straight points.
That spurt, along with their big first-quarter run, was too much for Kansas State to overcome.
UConn shot nearly 50 percent from the field (30 of 61) and had a big advantage on the boards, while the Wildcats struggled to deal with the Huskies' pressure. They turned it over 16 times.
BIG PICTURE
UConn proved again that its depth isn't an issue, only playing six while building its commanding lead early in the game. Samuelson and Nurse combined for 30 first-half points, nearly matching the Wildcats.
Kansas State appeared to let its nerves win in the first quarter, when turnovers and poor shooting conspired to put the Wildcats in a 25-8 hole. But they also showed some composure in battling back, which is sure to encourage Mittie as he continues to build the program.
UP NEXT
UConn heads back to the XL Center to play No. 12 Ohio State on Dec. 19.
Kansas State wraps its three-game homestand against Princeton next Sunday.
