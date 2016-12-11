Billings, Canada lead No. 9 UCLA women over Michigan 84-64

Monique Billings and Jordin Canada each had double-doubles as No. 9 UCLA easily beat Michigan 84-64 Sunday.
Billings had 19 points and a season-high 16 rebounds, while Canada had 16 points and a career-high 14 assists. Kelli Hayes added 16 points.
The Bruins (7-1) took a 10-0 lead and extended their home winning streak to 18 in a row dating to last season. UCLA has won 22 straight against unranked opponents.
Michigan (8-3) was led by Kysre Gondrezick with 18 points and Hallie Thome with 15 points.
Billings had 11 points and 12 rebounds as UCLA took a 45-25 halftime lead.
Canada, who is on the Naismith Trophy watch list, wowed with an assortment of layups, jumpers, defensive plays and assists.
All five starters for UCLA scored in double figures.
BIG PICTURE
Michigan took a step backward as it struggled to move the ball offensively and let UCLA dominate inside. It had played well the last few games and fared much better against then-No. 10 Florida State in a 76-62 loss.
UCLA did whatever it wanted offensively, getting high-percentage shots and using its stifling defense to fluster Michigan. Its performance will serve as a good warmup for its longest road stretch of the season.
UP NEXT
Michigan: Just finished seven consecutive road games away from the Crisler Center and returns home for four consecutive games against Ohio, Vermont, American and Rutgers.
UCLA: Has feasted on a home-heavy schedule and now hit the road for three consecutive games — at UC Santa Barbara, South Carolina and North Carolina AT&T.
