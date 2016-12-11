Sports

December 11, 2016 1:45 PM

Charleston tops Anderson (SC) 59-45 for 4th straight win

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C.

Grant Riller scored 13 points and the College of Charleston won its fourth straight with a 59-45 victory over Division-II Anderson (South Carolina) on Sunday.

It was Riller's fourth double-figure scoring game this season.

Jarrell Brantley added nine points for Charleston (7-3). Evan Bailey made 7 of 10 free throws for a season-high seven points and he grabbed a career-high nine rebounds. The Cougars were 16 of 27 from the line (59.3 percent) and Anderson attempted just nine, making five.

Marquise Pointer had a steal and fast-break layup to give Charleston a 24-23 lead and the Trojans led 27-23 at the break. Riller scored six of Charleston's first nine points of the second half as the Trojans went on a 9-2 run for an 11-point lead.

The Cougars led by double digits for the final 15 minutes.

Randall Shaw, averaging 20.3 points, led Anderson with 14 points.

