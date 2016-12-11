Seahawks' Russell Wilson seeks to shake off 5-pick day

Russell Wilson started focusing on the Seattle Seahawks' next game minutes after leaving the cold turf at Lambeau Field.
He wasn't in the mood about talking about each one of his career-high five interceptions against the Green Bay Packers.
Seattle's 38-10 loss on Sunday to the Packers was a stunning turn for a team brimming with confidence following a blowout win last week over Carolina.
The Seahawks were dominated on both sides of the ball, though Wilson's awful game might have been the most startling disappointment for Seattle.
"There were just too many in there and we don't have to talk about each play. I just think we have to play better," Wilson said. "Obviously, we can't turn the ball over and I put that on me."
Well, not entirely.
Three interceptions deflected off his receivers' hands, including one that also caromed off Doug Baldwin's helmet to cornerback Damarious Randall. Seattle gave up six turnovers overall.
"We knew if we got some turnovers early, we'd be all right. We didn't expect six of them, but when you get six, that's a good day," Packers safety Micah Hyde said.
Wilson finished 22 of 39 for 240 yards and a touchdown. The Seahawks missed out on a chance to clinch the NFC West following Arizona's loss to Miami earlier Sunday.
"The thing just snowballed on us and it just turned out to be a terrible night," coach Pete Carroll said.
It was certainly cold in Green Bay , though snow had subsided by kickoff. Winds were light. Carroll said footing on the field wasn't an issue, though a couple defenders slipped on key plays.
Cornerback Jeremy Lane fell on Davante Adams' 66-yard touchdown pass on the game's opening drive.
Seattle linebacker K.J. Wright slipped on consecutive plays in the second quarter, and the Packers took advantage each time. He was covering Ty Montgomery in the flat on a pass that turned into a 24-yard gain to the Seattle 9. He slipped again on the next play trailing Nelson across the end zone, leaving the receiver open for a touchdown pass and a 21-3 lead with 5:15 left in the first half.
"We had the right cleats on, it was just terrible," defensive lineman Cliff Avril said about the footing. He said it got worse as the game progressed.
The field was covered by a tarp earlier in the day. The Packers, who are used to December snow, didn't seem to have problems with footing.
Green Bay gained 330 yards in Seattle's first game without former All-Pro safety Earl Thomas , who is out for the season with a broken leg.
"We just didn't have his hustle out there. Earl has a hustle about him, we just didn't have him," safety Kam Chancellor said.
But they still had Wilson, and a team-wide confidence that came with blowing out the Panthers.
Instead, Wilson had a game more in line with his four-interception day against Green Bay in the NFC Championship game on Jan. 18, 2015, though that game did end with Wilson's 35-yard touchdown pass in overtime for a 28-22 win.
"Anytime I turn the ball over, I hate that," Wilson said. "So we just want to move on and keep swinging, we have to. That's the best option for us and that's our focus right now."
Seattle has a quick turnaround with a home on Thursday night against the Los Angeles Rams.
