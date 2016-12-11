Frazier gets triple-double, Pelicans beat Suns 120-119 in OT

Triple-doubles are nothing new to Tim Frazier.
He had five with the Maine Red Claws, where he was D-League player of the year in 2015. Now he can add one with the New Orleans Pelicans, and that is a much bigger deal.
Frazier had 14 points, a career-high 11 rebounds and 11 assists, helping the Pelicans rally from a 15-point second-half deficit to beat the Phoenix Suns 120-119 in overtime Sunday night, snapping a five-game losing streak.
"You just have to understand he is just a tough kid," Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said. "That is what we really like about him. We ask him to do a lot of things. We ask him to do things that All-Star guards do, and he never says anything. He just goes out and gives us the effort."
Suns coach Earl Watson knew who deserved the credit for New Orleans' win.
"Tim Frazier, simple as that," Watson said. "Tim Frazier changed the game and had a triple-double. Look at the plus-minus. He was plus-18. He was the biggest difference for their team."
The quiet Frazier, a third-year guard out of Penn State, acknowledged the performance "is a great accomplishment."
"It feels good but I am glad we got the win," he said. "It wouldn't mean much without the win."
The victory for New Orleans came despite a 4-for-17 shooting performance by NBA scoring leader Anthony Davis. He finished with 14 points, 16 below his average, but grabbed 12 rebounds.
"That is why we have a team," Davis said. "That is why we have other guys on the floor. Guys stepped up and made shots when I couldn't. That is good for us."
Eric Bledsoe scored 32 for the Suns. Tyson Chandler added 14 points and 21 rebounds, both season highs.
Frazier made one of two free throws with 3.6 seconds left to put the Pelicans up 120-116. Jared Dudley sank a 3-pointer at the buzzer to make it a one-point final margin.
Jrue Holiday hit four free throws in the final 14.3 seconds and scored 23 points for New Orleans.
With the Pelicans up 119-116, Davis tipped Devin Booker's try for a tying 3-pointer. Frazier got the ball, was fouled and put the game out of reach when he hit the second of two free throws.
The teams have gone to overtime in both meetings this season. Phoenix won 112-111 in New Orleans on Nov. 4.
The Suns were trying for their second two-game winning streak of the season but once again couldn't hold a lead late. It's tough for the veteran Chandler on this extremely young team.
"I'm a competitor. I want to win," he said. "These losses aren't easy on me."
Langston Galloway sank four 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to help the Pelicans force overtime.
Holiday's two free throws put New Orleans up 110-108 with 40.6 seconds to go in regulation, and Bledsoe tied it with a driving left-handed layup with 35.2 seconds left in the period.
Phoenix had the last shot in regulation, but Bledsoe's long 3-pointer was off the mark.
The Suns took the lead with an early 14-1 run and never trailed until the last 5 minutes of regulation. They led by 15 in the third quarter.
FAST START
Reggie Williams, signed by the Pelicans on Saturday, scored 11 quick points off the bench in the first half, including 3-of-3 shooting on 3-pointers, and finished with 17. It was the 201st game of Williams' career. He has played for Golden State, Charlotte, Oklahoma City and San Antonio. Williams had been playing for the Oklahoma City Blue D-League team.
TIP-INS
Pelicans: Galloway's four 3s were a career high. ... Holiday and E'Twaun Moore were back after missing three games with toe injuries. ... The Pelicans had lost six of their previous eight games.
Suns: Leandro Barbosa scored 18 points. He has reached double digits in four straight games, the first time he's done so since Jan. 30 to Feb. 4, when he was with Golden State. ... Booker was 6-for-15 shooting. ... Chandler's career high is 28 rebounds.
UP NEXT
Pelicans: New Orleans returns home to face Golden State on Tuesday night.
Suns: Phoenix is home against the New York Knicks on Tuesday night.
