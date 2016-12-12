Valencia condemns 'violent attack' by fans after club's loss

Spanish club Valencia has condemned the attack by a group of fans who punched and kicked the bus carrying its players after the team's latest loss in the Spanish league.
The 3-2 loss to Real Sociedad on Saturday extended the team's winless streak in the league to seven games and left it near the relegation zone.
"There is no justification for the violent attack by a group of ultras," the club said.
Valencia said the team's bus was attacked when it returned to the club's training center in Valencia. Police intervened and nobody was injured.
The players and team members had to wait for a police escort to leave the training center as fans waited outside.
Valencia said the fans belong to a radical group that does not represent the team's entire fan base. The club said it reported the incident to local police.
Spanish league officials said Monday that the league will work with authorities to identify those responsible for the attack.
Valencia, owned by Singapore investor Peter Lim since 2014, has won only two games since former Italy coach Cesare Prandelli took over in October. It has 12 points from 15 games and is only one spot above the relegation zone.
Valencia is the last team other than Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid to win the league title, in 2004.
