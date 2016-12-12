Former MSU player charged in Scott County shooting death

A former Mississippi State University football player and his brother have been arrested in a weekend shooting that left one man dead and another critically wounded, officials said Monday.
Scott County Sheriff Mike Lee said deputies arrested 24-year-old Quay Evans of Lena; and his brother, 28-year-old Samuel M. Evans of Morton, at their respective homes before dawn Sunday. Both are being held on murder and attempted murder charges in the Scott County jail. A judge is scheduled to consider setting bail Tuesday, Lee said.
It was unclear Monday whether the men have attorneys who could speak for them.
Morton police and sheriff's deputies called Saturday night to a shooting in Morton found D.J. Palm dead, Lee said. He said Eddie Dozier was wounded and is in critical condition at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson. Witnesses identified the Evans brothers as the shooters, although Lee said police are still trying to determine the motive.
When he graduated from Morton High School, some analysts rated Quay Evans the top football prospect in Mississippi. Standing 6 feet 3 inches and weighing 310 pounds, Evans won the state powerlifting championship as a high school junior.
After a promising first season with Mississippi State in 2012, when he played 10 games, Evans played only three times in 2013. Coach Dan Mullen suspended him for violating team rules that year, and Evans was arrested for driving without a license. He announced he was transferring to the University of West Georgia but returned to Starkville, notching a second traffic arrest in 2014 and then an arrest for firing a gun into the air at an apartment complex in 2015.
