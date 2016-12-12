Sports

December 12, 2016 4:40 PM

Amendola out for 1st time this season as Pats host Ravens

The Associated Press
FOXBOROUGH, Mass.

The New England Patriots will be without receiver Danny Amendola for the first time this season when they take on the Baltimore Ravens.

Baltimore left guard Alexis Lewis also will miss Monday night's game.

Amendola, who injured his ankle in last week's win over the Rams, is listed as inactive along with cornerback Eric Rowe (hamstring), safety Jordan Richards (knee), newly-signed receiver Griff Whalen, running back D.J. Foster, tackle LaAdrian Waddle and defensive lineman Woodrow Hamilton.

Lewis is sitting with an ankle injury. The rest of the inactive list for the Ravens includes tight end Crockett Gillmore (thigh), Lorenzo Taliaferro (thigh), cornerback Chris Lewis-Harris, running back Javorius Allen, guard Ryan Jensen and linebacker Za'Darius Smith.

