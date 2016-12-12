Hayes scores 29 points, SE Louisiana routs Florida A&M

Davon Hayes scored 29 points and drilled seven 3-pointers and Southeastern Louisiana routed Florida A&M 108-69 on Monday night.
Moses Greenwood hit 10 of his 12 shots for 23 points and Eddy Polanco added 13 for the Lions (6-4), who are 5-0 at home this season and topped the 100-point barrier for the first time since January 2015.
Southeastern Louisiana hit 14 3-pointers and shot 58 percent overall.
Desmond Williams scored 18 points and Marcus Barham added 14 for the Rattlers (2-8), who have lost seven straight after opening the season 2-1.
Southeastern Louisiana led by 16 at the break and never let up in the second half. Hayes put the exclamation point on a 14-2 run with a dunk that gave the Lions a 60-34 lead. A Hayes 3 with 13:41 left pushed the lead past 30.
