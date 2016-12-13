LeBron James sports safety pin on Sports Illustrated cover

If you take a close look at LeBron James' recent cover photo for Sports Illustrated's Sportsperson of the Year award, a safety pin can be spotted on the NBA superstar's lapel.
No, James isn't suffering some sort of wardrobe malfunction. Since last month's presidential election, the safety pin has become a symbol of solidarity with those Americans who fear they'll be disenfranchised by a Donald Trump presidency. The pin is intended to show that the wearer is a safe person to turn to.
James campaigned for Democrat Hillary Clinton in the days before the vote. During a recent road trip, James opted to stay elsewhere than the team's official Trump-branded hotel in New York. He called the decision a personal preference.
Comments