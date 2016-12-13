Orioles keep reliever Ondrusek with $650,000, 1-year deal

Reliever Logan Ondrusek has agreed to a $650,000, one-year contract with the Baltimore Orioles, a deal that includes a $1.5 million club option for 2018.
Ondrusek can earn $500,000 annually in performance bonuses under the agreement announced Tuesday: $100,000 each for 20, 30, 40, 50 and 60 games. Baltimore had declined his $1.85 million option for 2017, triggering a $250,000 buyout.
The right-hander, who turns 32 in February, had a 9.95 ERA over 6 1/3 innings in seven games with the Orioles last season. He also had a 6.43 ERA in five appearances at Double-A Bowie.
Ondrusek was 3-3 with a 5.49 ERA in 40 games with Cincinnati in 2014, when he struck out 42 and walked 16 in 41 innings. He pitched for Yakult in Japan's Central League the following year.
Ondrusek is 21-11 with a 4.03 ERA in 288 relief appearances for the Reds and Orioles in six big league seasons. He was drafted by the Reds in the 13th round in 2005 and made his major league debut in 2010.
