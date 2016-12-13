Sports

December 13, 2016 4:20 PM

Cowboys activate McFadden, but role behind Elliott uncertain

The Associated Press
FRISCO, Texas

The Dallas Cowboys activated running back Darren McFadden from the non-football injury list Tuesday and waived rookie Darius Jackson, a sixth-round draft pick.

McFadden was the team's leading rusher last season but broke his elbow in a household accident during the offseason. That was after the Cowboys drafted Ezekiel Elliott with the fourth overall pick. Elliott is now the NFL's leading rusher.

The 29-year-old McFadden returned to practice last month, but the Cowboys waited until they had to make a move to add him to the 53-man roster. Coach Jason Garrett hasn't said how he might fit into a rotation that includes backup Alfred Morris and change-of-pace back Lance Dunbar.

Jackson had been inactive for all 13 games in his first season out of Eastern Michigan.

Related content

Sports

Comments

Videos

Atwater beats Escalon in ABC Tourney opener

View more video

Sports Videos