McGinn scores twice, Coyotes beat Red Wings 4-1

Jamie McGinn scored twice and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-1 on Tuesday night.
Lawson Crouse and defenseman Anthony DeAngelo also scored for Arizona. Peter Holland had two assists in his Coyotes debut, and Mike Smith made 37 saves.
Andreas Athanasiou scored for Detroit, and Jimmy Howard stopped 15 shots.
DeAngelo's power-play goal opened the scoring 2:01 into the game. His shot from the left faceoff dot beat Howard on the short side. It was DeAngelo's third goal.
Athanasiou tied it with 3:48 left in the first period. The rebound of Gustav Nyquist's shot off the rush went in off Athanasiou's skate for his fifth goal.
Crouse gave Arizona a 2-1 lead with 16 seconds remaining in the first. He headed toward the net while battling Red Wings defenseman Mike Green, and Crouse's backhand shot trickled through Howard for his second goal.
McGinn made it 3-1 just 2:39 into the second period. He tipped Holland's pass off Howard and into the net.
McGinn got his second goal of the game with 8:33 left in the third. He put in a one-timer from in front off a pass from Anthony Duclair past Howard. It was McGinn's sixth goal, and Holland got the second assist.
Holland was acquired from Toronto on Dec. 9, but his debut with Arizona was delayed by visa issues.
Red Wings captain Henrik Zetterberg hit the post off Smith's shoulder in the first minute of the third period.
Detroit's Tomas Jurco hit the post on a breakaway about 4:30 into the third.
The Red Wings didn't get their first shot on goal until 5:33 remained in the first. It was a harmless backhand from along the left boards by defenseman Alexey Marchenko.
NOTES: Red Wings D Jonathan Ericsson missed his third straight game with back spasms. . Arizona D Connor Murphy missed his second game with an upper-body injury. . Detroit was also without C Darren Helm (upper body), D Brendan Smith (lower body), forward Tyler Bertuzzi (ankle) and LW Justin Abdelkader (lower body).
UP NEXT
Coyotes: Visit the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday.
Red Wings: Host the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday.
