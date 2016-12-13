Sports

December 13, 2016 7:51 PM

Curry scores 30, Warriors edge Pelicans 113-109

By BRETT MARTEL AP Sports Writer
NEW ORLEANS

Stephen Curry scored 30 points, Kevin Durant added 27 to go with a big block on Anthony Davis in the final minute and the Golden State Warriors held off the New Orleans Pelicans 113-109 on Tuesday night.

Draymond Green recorded a triple-double with 12 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists, and it was the last of his four steals — on Davis in the waning seconds — that sealed the victory. Davis angrily contended he'd been fouled, only to be assessed a technical foul.

Klay Thompson added 17 points for the Warriors, who combined for 14 3-pointers, five by Curry.

Davis finished with 28 points, five blocked shots and two steals but turned the ball over six times.

Langston Galloway scored 20 points for New Orleans.

