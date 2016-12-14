Zidane lavishes praise on Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has lavished more praise on Cristiano Ronaldo.
Ronaldo claimed his fourth Ballon d'Or prize on Monday, and is now targeting a third title at the Club World Cup.
Zidane says "it is very rare that one player wins so many awards," adding "his fourth Ballon d'Or is a great achievement. It is not something you can easily achieve. Maybe he deserves a fifth Ballon d'Or."
Another trophy would move Ronaldo level with Lionel Messi.
Madrid, which faces Mexican side Club America in the semifinals on Thursday, is favored to win its second Club World Cup. The team hasn't lost in any competition since April 6, a run which has stretched to a club record 35 games.
