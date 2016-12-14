Surdich on Bowling: Fellows-Troncoso team wins 500 Club Holiday Double

A total of 25 teams of mixed men and women rolled in the Merced/Atwater Women’s 500 Club’s annual Holiday Doubles Tournament last Sunday at Bellevue Bowl.
Coming in first place with a score of 1,647 was the team of Verna Fellows and Joe Troncoso for $156. In second place were Jamie Buchanan and William Blackwood with a 1,623 total for $138. Finishing third were Todd and Marnie Hamilton with a 1,623 for $120, fourth had Sharon and Bob Gomes with a 1,600 for $102, and in fifth place were Kim Deathriage and John Ward with a 1,581 for $84.
Also rolling in the event were Jamie and Rick Francis, a PBA regional player who has the pro shop at Black Oak Lanes in Tuolumne.
LVT tournament in January – The 52nd annual Livermore Valley Tournament will run from Jan. 7 through Feb. 5 at Granada Bowl in Livermore.
The LVT, as we know it, has been the home to many Merced/Atwater-area bowlers over the years with Annette Macklin rounding up teams to roll every year. It seemed to catch fire that in addition to Macklin’s group, other local teams would make their way to Livermore – Gene Broussard’s bunch, the Valentis and Neill Barcellos would bowl.
I think the action was off a bit when we heard Granada Bowl would be leveled to make room for condos on Railroad Avenue. But that never came to be, as it was sold to another bowling investor who has improved the older bowl. The spark never got to be the same as it was years ago. Maybe this year could be the start of a comeback.
Entry forms are at Bellevue Bowl, and your cost is $30 per event, with all events for an additional $10. They have always offered many ways to win a few more bucks with their bonus singles, combo singles and senior singles, plus their ever-popular brackets. Your team event is one division, all men, all women or mixed.
Coming to mind is when Marty Daniel had his motor home and Tom Crane, tournament director, hooked up Daniel in the parking lot so he could stay at Granada Bowl. The bowling center has always gone the extra mile for bowlers. Get in the mood to bowl in the LVT.
Shooting stars – The Friday Handicap league was on a roll as Chris Elias had a 279 game and 656 series, Casey McFarlin had a 279-707 and John Flanagan a 275-765. Mo Harrington rolled a 180. ... The Central Valley Nisei league had Peggy Docherty rolling a 256 and 628. ... The Tuesday seniors had Gayle Sagin picking up the 6-9-10. ... Jenny Avellar rolled a 233 in the Commercial Classic.
McHenry’s Christmas no-tap – The ladies did well this past Friday, with Judy Simpson and Lynnell DiFrancia scoring in the high-game pot in the second game. DiFrancia also made a few bucks in the women’s high series, as she took fourth place overall.
The staff passed out raffle tickets to all bowlers for a chance to win Christmas goodies. Larry Valenti Sr. and Janie Schropp won Christmas gifts.
Up next for our local senior no-tap is this Friday at Yosemite Lanes with a 1 p.m. start. Entry fee is only $13, and there are divisions for men and women in the high-game pot and total series.
SCORING LEADERS: Patrick McGee 202, Betty Stout 175, April Quinonez 185, Greg Bennett 197, Flora Bills 190, Margret Shaw 167, Peggy Docherty 256, Dave Souza 181, Roy Browning 196, Dave Cline 239, Nancy Seifert 157, Mark Moua 233, Laura Cupp 163, Pete Devries 236, Bill Helms 210, Julie Flowers 211, Shane Hinman 178, Harold Vartikian 172.
SERIES LEADERS: Mary Ickes 523, Adam Andrino 542, Kevin Decker 562, Caren Thompson 614, Gary Wescott 627, Kenny Schmitz 648, Jim Mullings 652, Corey Phillips 670, Larry Valenti Jr. 679, Cam Clemens 714, Mike Giordano 728, Mark Thompson 765, Adam Barden 774.
