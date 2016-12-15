NHL Capsules

Josh Manson and Rickard Rakell scored second-period goals to lead Anaheim to a 4-3 victory over Boston on Thursday night.
Andrew Cogliano and Kevin Bieksa also scored for the Ducks, who won for the seventh time in nine games. Jonathan Bernier stopped 31 shots.
Zdeno Chara, Austin Czarnik and David Krejci had Boston's goals. It was the Bruins' fifth loss in six games (1-3-2).
Boston's backup goaltender Anton Khudobin made 23 saves. The Bruins have won just one game that regular netminder Tuukka Rask hasn't started.
---
BLACKHAWKS 5, ISLANDERS 4
NEW YORK (AP) — Richard Panik scored the tiebreaking goal with 6:13 left in the third period for Chicago.
Panik's eighth of the season gave Chicago its fourth victory in five games and eighth in the last 10 meetings with the Islanders.
Scott Darling made 28 saves as the Blackhawks (20-8-4) rallied from an early 2-0 deficit.
Anders Lee scored his ninth goal of the season for New York, and eighth in the last 11 games, to break a 3-all tie 22 seconds into the second period. That followed a wild first period in which each team scored three times.
---
COYOTES 3, MAPLE LEAFS 2, SO
TORONTO (AP) — Former Toronto forward Peter Holland scored the shootout winner for Arizona.
Traded to the Coyotes last week, Holland was the only one of the three shooters for each team to score in the tiebreaker.
Jordan Martinook and Oliver Ekman-Larsson scored in regulation for Arizona, and Mike Smith made 44 saves. The Coyotes have won three of their last four games to improve to 10-14-6.
Arizona product Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner scored for Toronto, and Frederik Andersen made 27 saves. The Leafs have lost four straight at home and are 12-11-6 overall.
---
KINGS 4, RED WINGS 1
DETROIT (AP) — Nic Dowd had a tie-breaking goal late in the second period and Tyler Toffoli scored twice in the third for Los Angeles.
Derek Forbort scored 21 seconds into the game on the Kings' first shot and Dowd scored off his own rebound with 17 seconds left in the second period. Toffoli scored with 6:10 left in the game, giving Los Angeles a two-goal cushion that was safe against a team that is struggling to score and he added an empty-net goal with 3:34 to go.
The Red Wings had two shots in the first, their lowest total for any period this season and added just six more in the second.
Jeff Zatkoff made 17 saves for the Kings. Detroit's Jimmy Howard stopped 27 shots.
---
WILD 5, PREDATORS 2
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Devan Dubnyk made 34 saves, Eric Staal scored twice and Minnesota won its sixth straight.
Dubnyk's best save came with 8:30 remaining in the third period when he denied Ryan Johansen from the left faceoff dot with the Predators on a power play and Minnesota holding a one-goal lead.
Jonas Brodin, Charlie Coyle and Mikael Granlund also scored for Minnesota, which extended its longest winning streak of the season.
Ryan Ellis and Mike Fisher had the goals for the Predators, who have lost three of four.
---
BLUES 5, DEVILS 2
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Vladimir Tarasenko had a goal and two assists and Alex Pietrangelo scored the go-ahead goal for St. Louis.
Jori Lehtera, Nail Yakupov and Patrik Berglund also scored for the Blues, who overcame an early two-goal deficit. Jake Allen made 24 saves as St. Louis improved to 13-1-3 on home ice.
Adam Henrique and Miles Wood scored for the Devils, while Cory Schneider made 26 saves. New Jersey's losing streak is at a season-high four games and the Devils dropped their seventh straight game against St. Louis.
