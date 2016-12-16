Spanish athletics coach detained after sex-abuse allegations

A prominent coach who worked for the Spanish track federation was detained and later released after allegations of sex abuse made by a former athlete.
Police said Friday they detained Miguel Angel Millan Sagrera this week in Tenerife after an investigation into accusations he abused a teenage athlete about five years ago. The 66-year-old Sagrera has said he is innocent.
Authorities ordered him not to leave the country and to show up at a police station every two weeks.
Police said the allegations were recently brought forward by a now 19-year-old man. The case had been initially dismissed but was reopened after new evidence surfaced.
The Spanish track federation told The Associated Press that Sagrera, who had been coaching athletes specialized in combined events, was relieved of his duties in November after officials were informed about the investigation. He had been with the organization since about 2012.
Sagrera's arrest comes amid a widening investigation into sexual abuse by youth soccer coaches in Britain.
