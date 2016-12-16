Appalachian State, Toledo meet in Camellia Bowl

Appalachian St. (9-3, Sun Belt) vs. Toledo (9-3, Mid-American Conference), 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Line: Toledo by 1.
Series Record: First meeting.
WHAT'S AT STAKE
Both teams are trying to reach 10 wins and extend bowl success. Appalachian State won this game last year in its first bowl game, while the Rockets are 11-4 in bowl games.
KEY MATCHUP
Appalachian State's defense versus Toledo's offense. The Mountaineers rank seventh nationally in scoring defense, allowing 17 points per game. The Rockets are averaging 529.8 yards — which would be a school season mark — and 38.8 points.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Appalachian St.: RB Jalin Moore has run for 1,367 yards and 10 touchdowns. Backfield mate Marcus Cox has 872 rushing yards and eight TDs.
Toledo: QB Logan Woodside leads the nation with 43 touchdown passes. He has thrown for 3,882 yards with only nine interceptions, while completing 69.1 percent of his passes.
FACTS & FIGURES
Appalachian State won last year's Camellia Bowl on Zach Matic's field goal as time expired. It was the former FCS power's first bowl game. ... Woodside has thrown for at least three touchdowns in every game this season. ... Both teams have running backs pushing 5,000 career yards. Toledo's Kareem Hunt has gained 4,825 yards while Appalachian State's Cox needs 40 to reach that milestone. ... Toledo's Cody Thompson has 1,170 receiving yards, 24 shy of the school's single-season record held by Lance Moore (1,194 in 2003). ... Appalachian State coach Scott Satterfield was Toledo's quarterback coach and passing game coordinator in 2009, when Rockets' coach Jason Candle was working with the slot receivers and tight ends.
