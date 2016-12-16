Antetokounmpo, Bucks roll past Bulls again, 95-69

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 22 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds, and the Milwaukee Bucks routed the Chicago Bulls 95-69 on Friday night for a sweep of their home-and-home series.
It was a nearly identical copy of Milwaukee's 108-97 win at home on Thursday night, except there was no closing push by Chicago this time. Led by Antetokounmpo, the younger and more athletic Bucks had six players score in double figures and shot 46 percent from the field, compared to 30 percent for the weary Bulls.
Antetokounmpo also had three steals and blocked a shot. His streak of 30-point games ended at two, but he watched the last couple of minutes from the bench with Milwaukee in complete control.
Greg Monroe added 14 points and 12 rebounds, and fellow reserve Mirza Teletovic finished with 13 points. The Bucks (13-12) had dropped four of five before the pair of wins against the Bulls.
Chicago (13-13) lost for the sixth time in eight games in the opener of a three-game homestand. Nikola Mirotic did not play for the second straight night after he missed the pregame walkthrough, and Taj Gibson departed in the third quarter with a bruised right hip.
Dwyane Wade scored 12 points for the Bulls, booed off the floor as the final seconds ticked off. Jimmy Butler was held to seven on 3-for-14 shooting.
Antetokounmpo scored 10 points to help Milwaukee to a 34-15 lead after one quarter, and he was only getting started. He had a rim-rocking dunk for a 53-31 advantage with 2:17 left in the first half, and Jabari Parker followed with a drive right by Doug McDermott for an easy layup.
Antetokounmpo added a pretty lob to John Henson for a dunk in the third, and then shook the basket again on another vicious slam in the fourth, drawing a technical for hanging on the rim.
ABOUT MIROTIC
Mirotic declined comment when approached by the media before the game. He told team officials he forgot about the walkthrough, according to a spokesman for the Bulls.
The 6-foot-10 Mirotic is averaging a career-low 8.7 points through 24 games this season. He is shooting 38 percent from the field and 28 percent from 3-point range, also career lows.
TIP-INS
Bucks: F Michael Beasley missed his second straight game with a left foot sprain. ... The Bucks had dropped their last five games at the United Center.
Bulls: G Michael Carter-Williams got the cast off his injured left wrist and said he is hoping to practice next week. "It feels pretty good," he said. "I still have to do some strengthening and things like that. Nothing is guaranteed, but that's what I'm going for." Carter-Williams has been sidelined since Oct. 31 with wrist and left knee injuries.
UP NEXT
Bucks: Host LeBron James and the Cavaliers in the opener of another home-and-home on Tuesday night. The Bucks then visit Cleveland on Wednesday night.
Bulls: Host the Detroit Pistons on Monday night. The Bulls lost 102-91 at Detroit on Dec. 6.
