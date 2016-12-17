Franz ends Austria's downhill drought with Val Gardena win

Max Franz stunned the field to win a World Cup downhill Saturday, ending Austria's 13-race drought in skiing's signature event with his first career victory.
Starting with the No. 26 bib after all of the favorites had already come down the Saslong course, Franz finished a slim 0.04 seconds ahead of Norwegian standout Aksel Lund Svindal and 0.41 in front of Val Gardena specialist Steven Nyman of the United States.
The previous Austrian man to win a downhill was Hannes Reichelt in Kvitfjell, Norway, in March last year.
Austria, once known as the sport's "Wunderteam" for producing downhillers like Franz Klammer, Stephan Eberharter, Hermann Maier and Michael Walchhofer, didn't win a single downhill all of last season.
The 27-year-old Franz's previous best results were two runner-ups and one third-place.
