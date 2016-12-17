No. 18 Butler holds off late comeback to beat No. 9 Indiana

Kelan Martin scored 28 points and Kamar Baldwin added a season-high 14 on Saturday as No. 18 Butler held off No. 9 Indiana's late charge for an 83-78 victory in the Crossroads Classic.
Butler (10-1) has won two straight overall and has upset the Hoosiers twice in the last three meetings.
James Blackmon Jr. led Indiana (8-2) with 26 points and Thomas Bryant had 15 points and seven rebounds as the Hoosiers cut an 11-point deficit with 8:10 left to play to 79-77 on Blackmon's 3-pointer with 38.7 seconds left.
The Bulldogs answered with Tyler Wideman's dunk off an inbounds pass with 15.6 seconds to go and Indiana never had a chance to tie the score or take the lead in the final 20 minutes. Indiana had won five straight.
Martin scored 16 points in the first half many of those coming during a late flurry when Bryant went to the bench with two fouls. The combination helped Bulldogs close out the half on a 10-0 run to make it 42-28.
BIG PICTURE
Butler: After last week's stumble at Indiana State, the Bulldogs have rebounded with consecutive wins over ranked foes and are 3-0 against the Top 25 and 2-0 against the Top 10 this season. It should be a good resume to help Butler climb in the polls.
Indiana: For the second time this season, the Hoosiers played an in-state opponent — and somehow they have managed to lose both. Indiana has a chance to rebound at their favorite venue, Assembly Hall, where the Hoosiers will play three straight unranked teams before the next big matchup, New Year's Eve against No. 11 Louisville.
UP NEXT
Butler: The Bulldogs put a 34-game home winning streak against non-conference opponents on the line Wednesday against Vermont.
Indiana: Tries to extend its home winning streak to 25 when Delaware State visits Monday.
Comments